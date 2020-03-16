The Hamburg Fairgrounds will be a lot less busy starting Monday night.

Both Hamburg Gaming and Buffalo Raceway announced they are shutting down over the coronavirus outbreak.

At Hamburg Gaming, all activities are cancelled until further notice, including casino promotions.

Buffalo Raceway is cancelling live harness racing for 45 days. An expected restart date is set for Saturday, May 2.

"We will continue to monitor the recommendations of health professionals and abide by the regulatory direction from our local, state and federal officials", said Buffalo Raceway COO James Mango.