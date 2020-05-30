Racing could return to Buffalo Raceway next month

However, there won't be any fans in the stands to watch it.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The New York State Game Commission has cleared the way for racing to resume at Buffalo Raceway next week. Post time is scheduled for 6 o'clock Wednesday evening. No spectators will be allowed in the stands.

Racing will be held on Wednesday and Saturday nights until the end of the season on July 18. Post time will remain at 6 o'clock not the usual 5pm starting time.

The public or individual horsemen will not be allowed in the grandstand, clubhouse, apron or general seating areas. There will be no viewing of races from any vehicle or in any building or parking lot on the facility grounds.

"We look forward to get back to racing," said Buffalo Raceway Director of Operations Jon Cramer said. "Everyone is anxious to get started again. We want to give everyone an opportunity to race and stay safe."

Racing was suspended on March 16 when the corona virus pandemic first hit Western New York.