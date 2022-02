Police said Makenzie Brown, 13, was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Friday at a friend's house near the 1900 block of Niagara Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a missing child.

She was last seen wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans, and a white T-shirt.

Brown is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has long braided hair.