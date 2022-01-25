Buffalo Police asking for help locating missing woman

Paulette Rogers was reported missing on Monday from E. Morris Avenue and Main Street in the City of Buffalo.

Paulette Rogers was reported missing on Monday from E. Morris Avenue and Main Street in the City of Buffalo. According to police, Rogers was last in contact with her family on Sunday.

Rogers is a 43-year-old Black woman who is developmentally disabled and has learning disabilities. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.