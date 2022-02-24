Buffalo Police looking for teen with autism

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.
The department says Jessalina Kegley has high functioning autism and was last seen on Thomas St. around 11:30 Thursday morning.
Jessalina has curly hair, is 5'9" and weighs about 152 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pants with a stripe on the outer leg, grey shoes and a grey coat.
If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TipCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.