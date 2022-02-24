Buffalo Police looking for teen with autism

Jessalina Kegley is 17 years old and has been missing from Thomas St. in the city since Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

The department says Jessalina Kegley has high functioning autism and was last seen on Thomas St. around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Jessalina has curly hair, is 5'9" and weighs about 152 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pants with a stripe on the outer leg, grey shoes and a grey coat.