1 dead after an overnight shooting on Montana Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has died after a shooting overnight.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 100 block of Montana Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man that had been shot.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he later died, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives said the shooting appeared to be targeted.