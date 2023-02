BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy, Jayveionn Weatherspoon, has gone missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating him.

Jayveionn, who is Black, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Poplar Avenue, in the Schiller Park neighborhood in the City of Buffalo.