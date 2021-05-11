Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting on Theodore Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday evening in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.
Police say two men were shot around 6:45 p.m. in the first block of Theodore Street. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to ECMC. Police say the second man was initially listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.