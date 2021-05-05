Buffalo Police investigating shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Officials say the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Geneva Street and Memorial Drive, not far from Buffalo's Central Terminal.
Detectives say the victim was shot multiple times. The 17-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.
Police say the shooting appears to be targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.