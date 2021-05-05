Buffalo Police investigating shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital

Detectives say the victim was shot multiple times. The 17-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

Officials say the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Geneva Street and Memorial Drive, not far from Buffalo's Central Terminal.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted.