BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are instigating a shooting that happened around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the first block of Copeland Place in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. One unidentified man was shot and taken to ECMC. His injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police's confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.

