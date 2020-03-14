CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America has been charged with allegedly forging documents, according to New York State Police.

Police say Corey Stafford, 42, of West Seneca was applying for a health officer position with the Boy Scouts and allegedly used forged documents.

Stafford listed he was an emergency medical technician with New York State on his application. However, when asked for proof of the certification, Stafford allegedly supplied a forged certificate that belonged to someone else.

He has been charged with forgery in the second degree, which is a class D felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, which is a class E felony.

State Police say Stafford's original name was Corey Donoughe.

Stafford was released with appearance tickets for March 25 in Town of Cheektowaga court.

