BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot Saturday morning in the city's Kensington Heights neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say a man was shot in the hand around 9:40 a.m. on Stockbridge Avenue between Westminster Avenue and Suffolk Street.

The man was taken to ECMC where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

2 On Your Side will update this story once more information becomes available.

