1 dead, another in critical condition after shooting on 198 near Route 33

According to police, two men were shot on the 198 near the 33 split.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 198, at the 33 westbound ramp, around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two men were shot while inside a vehicle and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said a 27-year-old man died overnight from his injuries. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Detectives said the suspect or suspects were in another vehicle.

This City of Buffalo recorded this as the city's first homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.