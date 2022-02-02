Driver killed after vehicle strikes traffic light pole in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened in the early hours of February 2.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan and Riley Street.
Investigators say a Ford Taurus was traveling south on Michigan Avenue when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic signal pole.
The driver was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.
Police are still trying to identify the driver.
Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.