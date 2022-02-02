Driver killed after vehicle strikes traffic light pole in Buffalo

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan and Riley Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened in the early hours of February 2.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan and Riley Street.

Investigators say a Ford Taurus was traveling south on Michigan Avenue when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic signal pole.

The driver was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to identify the driver.