Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charges ahead of trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to gun charges.

According to the Erie County District Attorney Office, Rinaldo R. McBride, also known as Rinaldo Vass, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the news release, parole officers from the New York State Department of Corrections and the Buffalo Police Department got a tip in September 2020 that McBride, who was on parole for a prior conviction, was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

On September 16, 2020, around 10 p.m. officers went to McBride's home on Alma Avenue to conduct a compliance search and found two illegally loaded handguns in an upstairs bedroom. Officers said they found one weapon hidden between the mattress and box spring and a second loaded gun inside of a diaper bag.

McBride's trial was set to begin soon with jury selection, but because he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, he will now be sentenced on March 23.

When sentenced, McBride faces a maximum of 14 years in prison and he is being held without bail.