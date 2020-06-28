Buffalo Police investigate deadly shooting on city's East Side

Buffalo Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and possibly run over by a vehicle Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at ECMC. Another woman was also shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting, which happened early Sunday morning on the city's East Side.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Koons Avenue and Walden Avenue in connection with a large outdoor block party around 12: 45 a.m.

Detectives say a 21-year-old Buffalo woman was shot and possibly run over by a vehicle. She was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was later declared dead.

A 22-year-old Niagara Falls woman was also shot and taken to ECMC where she was treated and released. Police are investigating if she was also hit by a vehicle.

Detectives say a handgun was recovered near the scene.