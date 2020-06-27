Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man in critical condition following shooting

Police say the man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle around 1:45 a.m., and was later transferred to ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Detectives say the man was shot in the 300 block of Erie Street during some type of fight or argument.