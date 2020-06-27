x
Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man in critical condition following shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say the man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle around 1:45 a.m., and was later transferred to ECMC.

Detectives say the man was shot in the 300 block of Erie Street during some type of fight or argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

