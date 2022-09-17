Friday night shooting being investigated with a victim in critical condition

The shooting happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The BPD said they're investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street.

The victim in the shooting was reported to have arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. by a civilian vehicle.

The victim has been listed as in critical condition due to being shot multiple times and was transported in an ambulance to ECMC.