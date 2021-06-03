Buffalo Police hosting food distribution Saturday for veterans, military families in need

The food distribution will take place in Niagara Square on Saturday. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is teaming up with WNY Heroes this weekend to help put food on the table for veterans and military families in need.

As part of the Western New York Veterans Food Initiative, the Buffalo Police Department will partner with community organizations, along with Western New York Heroes, to help distribute food on Saturday.

The food distribution event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara Square.

Those looking to attend the event must provide proof of military service.