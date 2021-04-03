Buffalo Police distributing free food to veterans and military families on Saturday

The distribution will happen on Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending need to bring proof of service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department will host a free food distribution on Saturday to benefit veteran and military families in need.

To pick up the food, stay in your vehicle and pull up to Niagara Square across from 68 Court Street (Buffalo Police Headquarters). If you have any questions, call Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator, Captain Amber Beyer at 716-851-4677.