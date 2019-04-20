BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's Buffalo Police and Fire hockey tournament is happening this weekend.

First responders from across the country and Canada competed for bragging rights on Friday, when the tournament got underway at HarborCenter.

Organizers say this is a chance for first responders to take a load off and enjoy themselves.

One team came from as far Charleston, South Carolina.

The main game Friday night was Buffalo Police versus Buffalo Fire.

Games will run from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

