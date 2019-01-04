HAMBURG, N.Y. — A bit of friendly competition happened between police departments in Hamburg on Sunday for a charity hockey game.
The Town of Evans and Town of Hamburg departments faced off on the ice Sunday afternoon to benefit the Care Project, in honor of 12-year-old Andrew Masse, who died in December of brain cancer.
The Care Project helps Western New York families with children in long-term medical care with their every day expenses.
