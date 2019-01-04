HAMBURG, N.Y. — A bit of friendly competition happened between police departments in Hamburg on Sunday for a charity hockey game.

The Town of Evans and Town of Hamburg departments faced off on the ice Sunday afternoon to benefit the Care Project, in honor of 12-year-old Andrew Masse, who died in December of brain cancer.

The Care Project helps Western New York families with children in long-term medical care with their every day expenses.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Rivalry hockey game uses teddy bears to support WNY charities

Pinball tournament raising money for PUSH Buffalo

Grand Island Fire Company helps deliver baby girl