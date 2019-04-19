BUFFALO, N.Y. — One firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire on Buffalo's east side Friday morning.

Crews were called to battle the flames at a home on Landon St. around 9:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to ECMC after suffering burns to his face and neck.

Firefighters initially thought two people were trapped inside the house, so they were aggressive getting inside. It turns out, the two people unaccounted for were not home at the time. Everyone inside managed to get out safely.

The Red Cross was called in to assist four adults and two children.

The fire was confined to the second floor. Total damages were estimated by fire officials at $130,000.

The cause is still not known at this time.