x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buffalo Police Department mourns death of K-9 Hydro

Buffalo Police said Hydro died Sunday morning. He was 8 years old and had been with the police department since March of 2017.
Credit: Buffalo Police Department
The Buffalo Police Department is mourning one of their own today: K-9 Hydro.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is mourning one of their own today: K-9 Hydro.

In a Facebook post, Buffalo Police said Hydro died Sunday morning. He was 8 years old and had been with the police department since March of 2017.

Hydro first worked with officer James Duffy, who retired in 2018. Hydro has worked with Officer Steve Mikac since then.

A little more than two years ago, Buffalo Police announced that retired K-9 Duke had died. Duke had spent almost nine years with the department working alongside handler Dennis Kessler, helping the department find criminals and contraband.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

In Other News

Christmas tree stock arriving in WNY