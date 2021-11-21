Buffalo Police Department mourns death of K-9 Hydro

Buffalo Police said Hydro died Sunday morning. He was 8 years old and had been with the police department since March of 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is mourning one of their own today: K-9 Hydro.

Hydro first worked with officer James Duffy, who retired in 2018. Hydro has worked with Officer Steve Mikac since then.

A little more than two years ago, Buffalo Police announced that retired K-9 Duke had died. Duke had spent almost nine years with the department working alongside handler Dennis Kessler, helping the department find criminals and contraband.