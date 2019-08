BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced that a K-9 has died.

Buffalo Police said Wednesday morning that retired K-9 Duke died on Tuesday. He spent almost nine years with the department working alongside handler Dennis Kessler, helping the department find criminals and contraband.

