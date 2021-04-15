Erie County Sheriff's Deputy retires after 22 years, alongside K-9 partners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local hero was honored Thursday for more than two decades of protecting the community.
Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Girdler is retiring after 22 years with the sheriff's office, alongside his K-9 partners Loki and Leiche.
Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick presented a proclamation honoring those years of service.
Deputy Girdler said he is excited that he will be able to stay with Loki and Leiche in his retirement.
"I wouldn't have left if I couldn't take them with me, I would have just stayed because they're everything to me," he said. "They've been part of my family, in fact, they've been my only family, pretty much. So without them, knowing they could live with me, it wouldn't have happened."
