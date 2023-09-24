Buffalo Police attempting to locate missing vulnerable adult

Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating Ardis Carmichael, a 75-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might need medical attention.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating Ardis Carmichael, a 75-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia that may be in need of medical attention.

Carmichael was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Lord Street in the City of Buffalo. She was wearing a burgundy sweater, a black fall jacket, and multicolor leggings.

Carmichael, a Black woman, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has a black Labrador dog with her, and the dog's name is Nia.