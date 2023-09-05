The Buffalo Police need help locating a missing 61-year old man

x
Crime

The Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 61-year old man, Juan Vasquez.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police are looking for help in locating a missing 61-year old, Juan Vasquez.

Juan is a Black male, 6'1", approximately weighs 150lbs, and has curly light brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the words "home of the brave" written on it, along with black sweat pants, and red fila sneakers. 

He is known to usually frequent the Niagara, Pennsylvania, Lakeview, and Grant Street areas in the City. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Credit: Missing BPD 61-year old

