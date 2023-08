The Buffalo Police are looking for missing 14-year old, Marleana Kahler.

Marleana is a White female, approximately 5'4" 150 lbs, with multi-colored hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Linwood Ave in the City Buffalo.