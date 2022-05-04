Buffalo Police asking for public's help locating 41-year-old man

Robert Wittmeyer Jr., also known as "Bobby," was last seen on Tuesday, May 3 in the area of Smith Street and William Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 41-year-old man.

Robert Wittmeyer Jr., also known as "Bobby," was last seen on Tuesday, May 3 in the area of Smith Street and William Street in the City of Buffalo. According to police, Wittmeyer has a mental health diagnosis and can become very confused at times making him unsure of his name and where he might be.

Police say Wittmeyer is a White male who is 6 feet tall. He has black and gray hair which is fashioned in a short buzz cut.

Wittmeyer was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, dark pants, black and red Jordan shoes, metal-framed sunglasses, and was carrying a lot of keys with him.