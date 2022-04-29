Police identify missing kayaker as 54-year-old Amherst man

Paul Hahn launched his kayak at Golden Hill State Park on Lake Ontario and hasn't been seen since.

BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario.

New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.

People who live or recreate along Lake Ontario are asked to keep an eye out for his kayak, an Old Town Sportsman 120, orange and black in color. People are also asked to be on the lookout for any kayak equipment, such as PFD, paddle, air horn or light.