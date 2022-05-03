Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Kenmore man

Luis Rodriguez was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. on West Hazeltine Avenue in the Village of Kenmore.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Luis Rodriguez was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. on West Hazeltine Avenue in the Village of Kenmore. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red flannel button down jacket, grey sweatpants and black and pink sneakers.

It's believed that Rodriguez is on foot in the local area.

Rodriguez is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Police also note that Rodriguez only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenmore Village Police Department at (716) 875-1234 or call 911.