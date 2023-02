NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they have located a missing elderly couple from Royalton.

The sheriff's office says they were contacted about a missing elderly couple from 8400 Akron Road just before midnight Thursday evening.

Family had reported that Edward and Beverly Earle were missing from their home. Police sent out an update just before 6:30am Friday morning that they were located and are safe.