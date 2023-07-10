Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department accepting applications for exam

Applications must be received by August 18. The exam is scheduled for September 9.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If you've dreamed of being a firefighter, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department is recruiting.

Applications for the 2023 BNIA Fire Department exam are now being accepted.

Firefighters at the airport respond to all aviation-related incidents.

The positions are full-time with a guarantee of at least 48 hours per week.

There is no residency requirement for the BNIA Fire Department and successful candidates will receive a health benefits package, are eligible for student loan forgiveness and can receive paid-time off, vacation, personal and sick time.

Other benefits include longevity pay and additional payment for annual EMT certification.

If you're interested in apply, you can send $25 certified check, money order, or personal check payable to the NFTA can be mailed or dropped off at 181 Ellicott St. Buffalo, N.Y. 14203.

Applications must be received by August 18. The exam is scheduled for September 9.