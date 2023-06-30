Flight lands safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after debris concern

A Delta flight from LaGuardia was inspected by air traffic control and emergency officials on the tarmac after debris was found around the time it took off.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Delta flight coming in from LaGuardia experienced a hard landing at the Buffalo International Airport on Friday, but ultimately was safe.

Delta flight 5141 left LaGuardia around 4:45 p.m. As the flight was approaching the Buffalo Airport, the pilot informed passengers that air traffic control in LaGuardia had informed the crew of debris that was found around the time their plane left, and the plane would be doing a low pass so air traffic control could check the plane according to a 2 On Your Side producer who was on the flight.

The plane was given the OK to land. The plane came to a "screeching" halt after it landed and emergency crews responded to inspect the plane.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, an alert relating to the plane was canceled and the plane landed safely around 6:30 p.m.

The plane then proceeded to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.