Power outage at Buffalo Airport delays flights

The power is back on at the airport after an hours long power outage.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A power outage at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport caused delays with arrivals and departures.

A spokesperson for the NFTA said around 6:15 a.m. that the airport is currently running off of generator power. People are encouraged to check with their airlines for any possible delays.

The spokesperson said that crews are working diligently to get everything back to normal. The power outage was caused by a transformer issue. NFTA officials are working with NYSEG to get it back running.

People with flights scheduled for Wednesday morning are encouraged to check with their airline for the status on their flights. In terms of departures, many have been delayed and a few arriving flights have been able to come in.

The power outage began around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning from power difficulties in the area.

"We definitely apologize to the travelers who are out here right now, I know it's frustrating. We are asking people to bear with us right now," Kelly Khatib, a spokesperson with the NFTA, said.

The power came back on at the airport around 9 a.m.

People at the airport are tweeting videos of long lines:

Now happening at the #BuffaloAirport A power outage has passengers stuck in the lobby by check in since 4am this morning. Flights being delayed. @WGRZ @WGR550 pic.twitter.com/hO6aYbgG3L — BillsLoserQBclub (@BillsLQBC) July 5, 2023

A spokesperson for the NFTA said that the long delays have built up at the kiosks, which lost power for a while. The ticket agents have had to put in people's information manually when they go to check a bag.

Security lines were moving smoothly around 7:45 a.m., but long lines for people checking bags were still present.