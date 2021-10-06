Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority signs initial agreement with development team for Marine Drive Apartments

BMHA announced on Wednesday that it finalized terms with The Habitat company and Duvernay + Brooks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced it has finalized terms and signed an agreement with development teams for Marine Drive Apartments.

An initial agreement has been signed for a team comprised of The Habitat Company and Duvernay + Brooks. The team can now begin the planning process for the redevelopment of the apartments.

This particular team was selected as the developer from a large group of national and local firms that responded to BMHA's request for qualifications in 2020.

The Marine Drive development is public housing with 616 family units on Buffalo's revitalized waterfront. It is the last New York State housing development in BMHA's portfolio.

“We are so pleased to begin the process of talking with the residents of Marine Drive, and planning with all of the stakeholders in this vitally important area of the City,” BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown said. “We are confident that – partnered with Habitat/Duvernay + Brooks – we will be able to make Marine Drive an example of our commitment to re-imagining and transforming public housing in the City of Buffalo.”