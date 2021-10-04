Thruway Authority to launch pilot program using drones to inspect bridges, pavement

The program is part of a partnership with NUAIR out of Syracuse at not cost for the Thruway Authority.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority is launching a new program to change the way it can inspect highway bridges, pavement and conduct surveying. The program will utilize drones.

The pilot program in partnership with Syracuse-based Northeast USA Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) aims to improve the effectiveness of safety inspections while also improving safety and lowering the cost. The drones can be used for inspections of bridges, culverts, and pavement, along with mapping, surveying and countless other uses.

“Using drone technology to inspect bridges, overpasses and infrastructure along our entire system is an imaginable game-changer,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “Drones can provide views of hard-to-reach locations quickly and safely. This pilot program aligns with the Thruway’s vision of maximizing technological innovation and continuing to improve infrastructure for the future.”

If the program is successful, the use of drones could be expanded to cataloguing Thruway inventory and infrastructure, documenting damage and repairs, as well as supporting general maintenance activities.

The drones could be able to look at parts of bridges that are difficult to see and could improve inspections in several ways:

Improving inspector safety

Fewer lane closures

Lowering inspection costs

Providing digital images and videos