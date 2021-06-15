Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting backseat passenger on Kensington Expressway

Timothy Eatmon, Jr. pleaded guilty, as charged, to all counts in the indictment against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces a maximum of up to 25 years behind bars for shooting a backseat passenger in his car while driving along the Kensington Expressway.

Timothy Eatmon, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Eatmon was driving inbound on the Kensington Expressway in the overnight hours of February 1, when he intentionally shot the victim multiple times with an illegal weapon with the intent to kill him, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The victim managed to escape the vehicle and was taken to ECMC by a good samaritan who saw him injured along the side of the road. He spent several days in the hospital, but has since recovered.