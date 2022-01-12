Buffalo man pleads guilty to firing illegal handguns, injuring 2 victims

Tysheim R. Evans pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in Erie County Court to felony charges in two separate cases involving illegal guns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in Erie County Court to felony charges in two separate cases involving illegal guns.

According to the news release, Tysheim R. Evans,27, was working in the kitchen of a restaurant on June 6, 2021, when he got into an argument with another individual outside behind the establishment located on Allen Street near Park Street in the City of Buffalo. During the argument, Evans pulled out a loaded illegal handgun. He fired one shot at the ground, which ricocheted and grazed two men. Both victims were taken to ECMC and treated for minor injuries.

In this incident, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

Also, the shooting in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood occurred while Evans was out on bail in a separate pending criminal matter for possession of another illegal handgun.

According to the news release, the second incident was on July 21, 2020, where Buffalo Police officers were called to Wohlers Avenue and East Ferry Street on a report of shots fired from a vehicle. The officers saw Evans nearby on Celtic Street in a vehicle matching the description provided by the 911 caller. When the officers approached, Evans ran from the vehicle but was caught quickly and an illegal loaded handgun was found in a bag inside the vehicle.

Evans was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court on July 22, 2020. He was released on $10,000 bail. The case was presented to a Grand Jury. The defendant was arraigned on the indictment on April 14, 2021. Prosecutors argued that Evans' bail be increased after the indictment, but he was released on the previous bail amount.