Buffalo man gets 42 months in prison for downloading child pornography

Craig Marranca, 33, was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Buffalo man will spend the next three and a half years behind bars for his conviction on a child pornography charge.

US District Judge Lawrence Vilardo sentenced Craig Marranca Tuesday.

The US Attorney's office said in September, 2017, NY State Police traced an image of child porn to an IP address belonging to Marranca's spouse. The image was recovered later from Marranca's laptop which was seized during the execution of a search warrant at his home in October, 2017.