Buffalo man gets 23 years in 2018 fatal shooting

Frank Nelson, III, was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next 23 years behind bars for a fatal shooting dating back to 2018.

Frank Nelson, III was also sentenced to five years post-release-supervision by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Nelson, also known as 'Nitty', pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in February, 2020 to the night of December 6, 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Benjamin Babiak.