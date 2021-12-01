Man involved in high speed chase that began in Lewiston sentenced

Donyell Williams, 27, was sentenced to six months home confinement with two years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Michigan man who lead police on a high-speed chance from Lewiston to Dunkirk was sentenced on Wednesday.

Donyell Williams, 27, was sentenced to six months home confinement with two years probation.

Williams lead police on a high speed chase from Lewiston to Dunkirk starting around 9:50 p.m. on March 5, 2021. Williams was driving a Jeep down the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge with co-defendant Johnny Greer, 19, when Williams failed to stop form inspection despite many signs indicating that he stop.

Williams drove through the commercial truck lane and sped around a tire deflating strip. While running from police, Williams drove on the I-190 and I-90 while going 95 to 110 mph.

A half-hour after midnight, police found the Jeep Commander that Williams was driving on the side of the road near Dunkirk, and Williams and Greer were arrested.