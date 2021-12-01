Man involved in high speed chase that began in Lewiston sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Michigan man who lead police on a high-speed chance from Lewiston to Dunkirk was sentenced on Wednesday.
Donyell Williams, 27, was sentenced to six months home confinement with two years probation.
Williams lead police on a high speed chase from Lewiston to Dunkirk starting around 9:50 p.m. on March 5, 2021. Williams was driving a Jeep down the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge with co-defendant Johnny Greer, 19, when Williams failed to stop form inspection despite many signs indicating that he stop.
Williams drove through the commercial truck lane and sped around a tire deflating strip. While running from police, Williams drove on the I-190 and I-90 while going 95 to 110 mph.
A half-hour after midnight, police found the Jeep Commander that Williams was driving on the side of the road near Dunkirk, and Williams and Greer were arrested.
Greer was previously convicted and was sentenced to serve six months in prison.