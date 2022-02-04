Buffalo man found guilty in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

A jury found 43-year-old Clarence Lamont Bryant guilty of one count of second degree murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It took a jury just one hour to find a Buffalo man guilty of the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in three years ago.

Following a three day trial, 43-year-old Clarence Lamont Bryant was found guilty of one count of second degree murder. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Bryant intentionally shot 23-year-old Lekeeta Holloman with an illegal gun on November 15, 2019. She was rushed by ambulance to ECMC where she died from her injuries.

The incident took place in the area of Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street as Holloman was walking back to her vehicle after taking their child to daycare.