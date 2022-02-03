Inmate sexually assaults officer at Attica Correctional Facility

An inmate assaulted a female officer while inmates were leaving a COVID testing site, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.

ATTICA, N.Y. — An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was sexually assaulted on Wednesday by an inmate and hospitalized with injuries.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the 38-year-old inmate assaulted a female officer while inmates were leaving a COVID testing site.

The association says the officer was grabbed multiple times in the groin, before being grabbed on the chest and having her hair pulled. During a struggle with officers on the scene, the inmate fell on top of the officer on the floor, resulting in a head injury.

The inmate was handcuffed at the testing site, but some time after leaving the area, he kicked one officer in the leg, the association said. The inmate, who was convicted of robbery in Queens County in 2011, has been placed in a special housing unit, and disciplinary charges are pending.

The female officer was taken to Buffalo General Hospital for treatment of her head injury. She did not return to duty.

Two other officers, who did return to duty, were treated on site for various injuries. An civilian instructor also was treated in Attica for injuries.

New York State Police were notified of the incident.

“This was a disgusting attack on a female staff member," according to a Thursday statement from Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region vice president. "The inmate needs to be held accountable for this heinous attack."

Gold added: "I also would like to thank everyone who recognized the seriousness of the assault and came to the officer’s aid. Their assistance was instrumental to stopping the on-going attack."