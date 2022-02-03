Town of Ellicott Supervisor charged with public lewdness

State Police say 72-year-old Patrick McLaughlin is facing charges of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — The town supervisor in the Chautauqua County community of Ellicott is facing charges after being accused of exposing himself to children.

State Police say they were notified by the Town of Ellicott Police regarding a criminal investigation. Patrick McLaughlin, 72, was arrested Tuesday. The alleged incident took place in the Village of Celeron. Two juveniles reported what they saw to a school resource officer, who in turn, notified police.

Following a thorough investigation by NYSP, McLaughlin was charged with public lewdness, first-degree public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.