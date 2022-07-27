x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buffalo man arraigned; charged with attempting to shoot and kill a police officer

The Erie Co. District Attorney's office says 36-year-old Shariff Shadwick is accused of firing at an officer with an illegal gun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held without bail, charged with attempting to shoot and kill a Buffalo Police officer.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 36-year-old Shariff Shadwick is accused of attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and obstruction of governmental administration.

The DA's office said Buffalo Police responded to a 911 call in the area of East North and Orange Streets. in the overnight hours of Sunday morning when they encountered Shadwick. He's accused of firing shots at one of the officers. One of the officers allegedly returned fire. No one was hurt and Shadwick was placed under arrest. Investigators allegedly recovered two loaded handguns from the scene.

If convicted of the highest charge, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 25-years-to life behind bars. Shadwick is due back in court Friday for a felony hearing.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Crews Respond To Hazardous Incident In NICO