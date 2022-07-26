BPD commissioner angry about alleged suspects shooting at officers

"Apparently they have no fear of the criminal justice system, and that's a severe problem," Gramaglia said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If it's a trend then it needs to stop. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia said there have been three incidents, three times, in about three months and a half months where police officers have been shot and or shot at.

All of the alleged shooters, he said are either on parole or on probation and carrying illegal weapons.

"Apparently they have no fear of the criminal justice system, and that's a severe problem," Gramaglia said.

Over the weekend in the Fruit Belt neighborhood, police say, Shariff Shadwick, 36, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.



"A vetted known gang member with multiple felony convictions who is on probation for a drug conviction was armed with weapons and fired multiple shots at one of our officers."

When 2 On Your Side asked the commissioner if he was angry he said "Absolutely, of course" adding that the suspects "are on social media, we monitor it talking about the guns, showing the guns and I'm sure some wear it with a badge of honor that they either shot or shot at a police officer."

In one case where a suspect shot an officer, body cam footage shows police firing multiple times. Gramaglia said, "We are going through, and if there's training if there's a discipline based on the events that occurred we will handle our business appropriately."

He is pushing for bail reform. Since 2019, 184 people in Buffalo have been arrested two or more times with a gun, according to the commissioner.