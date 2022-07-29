Buffalo Irish Festival back at the Outer Harbor after 2-year break

The festival is now run by the Buffalo Irish Center and the Irish Cultural and Folk Arts Association of Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your fill of Irish culture this weekend at Buffalo's Outer Harbor — the Buffalo Irish Festival returns after a two-year break.

The family-friendly event runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will go on rain or shine.

The festival is being held at the Lakeside Lawn, located at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. in Buffalo. Enter the tunnel next to the skate park to find the festival entrance.

There will be music, food, Irish dancing, history, and more. Admission Friday night is $10. It's $20 to get in Saturday and only $15 on Sunday. Weekend passes cost $35. Children under 12 get in for free. Parking is free. There are also VIP passes for sale. They cost $50 each and include admission, two free drinks, VIP bathrooms, preferred viewing section at the Main Stage, and an opportunity to mingle with the bands.

On Sunday, Bishop Mike Fisher will celebrate mass under the festival tent at 10:30 a.m. All who attend mass will get free admission that day.

This year the festival is a volunteer-driven effort run by the Buffalo Irish Center and the Irish Cultural and Folk Arts Association of Western New York. The festival was previously organized by Kevin Townsell, the former owner of Shannon Pub.

The Banshee Irish Pub and Fat Bob's will sell food at the festival, and there will be a few other food vendors each day.