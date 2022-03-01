Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was an arson, officials say

A fire at the former Adam's Mark Hotel has been ruled an arson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire officials have determined that arson is to blame for an early morning fire last Thursday inside the Buffalo Grand Hotel.

"The evidence was collected, it was processed and that's what led to the determination that this fire was deliberately set," said commissioner William Renaldo.

"The fire has been ruled incendiary which means it was deliberately or intentionally set," according to the commissioner at a press conference. He would not say what was used to start the fire or comment on where the fire started.

The day of the blaze, officials said it likely started in a ballroom.

At the time of the fire, there were about 40-50 guests in the hotel. They were able to get out unharmed.

"There was a potential for the fire to spread to other parts of the hotel where the guests were quartered," said officials.

Commissioner Renaldo said about three to four staff were inside. "I can't really comment about who else was potentially in the building at the time because that's part of the ongoing investigation."

At this time there are no person or persons of interest.

The owner is said to be cooperating. Investigators will be talking with the owner and a contractor as the hotel was under renovation and soon to re-open. "The interaction between the owner and contractor will come into play so a number of people will be interviewed during this process."

One firefighter who fell while battling the blaze was injured and currently off-duty.

Damage, according to the commissioner exceeded $3 million.

Buffalo fire investigators and the ATF are working together on this case.